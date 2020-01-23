Media player
Stag spotted running across Glenfinnan Viaduct
A ScotRail conductor has captured footage of a stag running along the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The animal could be seen trotting across the viaduct, before making a run for some bushes while the train followed patiently behind.
Footage: ScotRail
23 Jan 2020
