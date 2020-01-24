Media player
Kirsty Maxwell: Balcony death Scot's parents set up support charity
The parents of a woman who fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Spain have set up a charity to offer help to families whose loved ones died abroad.
The Kirsty Maxwell Charity will offer advice as well as emotional and financial support.
Kirsty's parents, Brian and Denise Curry, said they did not want other families to experience what they went through after her death in 2017.
The 27-year-old died while on a hen party weekend in Benidorm with friends.
