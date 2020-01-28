Media player
Don Cameron: The Scot shaping the history of hot air balloons
For more than half a century, Scotland-born Don Cameron has been a pioneer in the world of hot air balloons.
He built and flew western Europe’s first modern hot air balloon in 1967, before founding his company Cameron Balloons from the basement of his flat.
The company has since become one of the world's largest balloon manufacturers, making hundreds of balloons each year.
It is the market leader in special-shaped balloons, producing the likes of Darth Vader, Vincent van Gogh and a dinosaur.
Video by Morgan Spence
