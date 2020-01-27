Auschwitz: 'I couldn't say cheerio to my father'

Video

Judith Rosenberg was 22 when she was put on a cramped train with her Jewish family in the spring of 1944.

Together they were transported from Gyor in their native Hungary to Poland where they were immediately split up.

She never saw her father or grandmother again. Ms Rosenberg spent six months in Auschwitz and said she was "skin and bone" when she left.

After being liberated, she fell in love with Scottish artillery officer Harold Rosenberg and the couple moved to Glasgow where she has lived ever since.