Pioneering balloonist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man shaping hot air balloons

Don Сameron built western Europe's first hot air balloon and is now the market leader in special-shaped creations.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jan 2020