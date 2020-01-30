Wildlife project to see one million trees planted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One million trees to be planted in Cairngorms wildlife project

Plans to plant one million trees in the Cairngorms, as part of a major wildlife restoration project, have been agreed.

The £5.5m project - being led by the River Dee Trust charity - aims to tackle a decline in salmon numbers, by providing shade on tributaries.

It is believed the shade will help keep river temperatures down - easing damage on young salmon stocks.

  • 30 Jan 2020