Wildlife project to see one million trees planted

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One million trees to be planted in Cairngorms wildlife project
Plans to plant one million trees in the Cairngorms, as part of a major wildlife restoration project, have been agreed.
The £5.5m project - being led by the River Dee Trust charity - aims to tackle a decline in salmon numbers, by providing shade on tributaries.
It is believed the shade will help keep river temperatures down - easing damage on young salmon stocks.
-
30 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-51311634/one-million-trees-to-be-planted-in-cairngorms-wildlife-projectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window