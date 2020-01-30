Media player
Drone footage shows Rest And Be Thankful landslip
The A83 has been closed in both directions in Argyll after a landslip resulted in more than 1,000 tonnes of debris covering the carriageway.
Aerial footage posted on social media by Bear Scotland showed a path of debris stretching from the hillside to the road.
Footage: Geo-Rope
30 Jan 2020
