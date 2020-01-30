Drone footage shows Rest And Be Thankful landslip
Video

The A83 has been closed in both directions in Argyll after a landslip resulted in more than 1,000 tonnes of debris covering the carriageway.

Aerial footage posted on social media by Bear Scotland showed a path of debris stretching from the hillside to the road.

Footage: Geo-Rope

  • 30 Jan 2020