Independence referendum must be 'legal and legitimate'
Scotland's first minister has warned that there are "no shortcuts" to independence as she urged her party to build the political case for indyref2.
In a speech in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon stressed that she still wants an independence referendum this year.
But she acknowledged that it now may not happen until after next year's Scottish Parliament election.
And she again insisted that any referendum "must be legal and legitimate".
31 Jan 2020
