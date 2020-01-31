SNP MP Amy Callaghan on battling cancer and going into politics

Video

In this special edition of Podlitical, SNP MP Amy Callaghan joins the BBC’s Nick Eardley and Rajdeep Sandhu to discuss how her battles with cancer led her into the world of politics.

Ms Callaghan is one of the youngest MPs in the House of Commons and won her seat – East Dunbartonshire – from former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in December, 2019.

