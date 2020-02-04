Media player
New sepsis monitors in hospitals 'will save lives'
Charlotte Cooper lost her nine-month-old daughter Heidi to sepsis in 2019.
New monitors that detect warning signs of the deadly condition are being fitted at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Charlotte now wants to see the monitors installed in every paediatric ward in Scotland to help improve survival rates among babies and children.
Read more: 'My baby died of sepsis - we can stop more deaths'
04 Feb 2020
