Siblings separated in the care system
Chris, 14, and his older sister Chloe have been in the care system since primary school.
They have spent the past four years living apart.
About two-thirds of siblings who enter the care system in Scotland are separated.
Some go years before they see their brother or sister again. Others may never be reunited.
05 Feb 2020
