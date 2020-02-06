Media player
First Minister announces Derek Mackay suspension from SNP
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that she had accepted Derek Mackay’s resignation.
Scotland's finance secretary quit hours before delivering his budget amid reports that he messaged a 16-year-old boy on social media.
Ms Sturgeon said that he had also been suspended from the SNP pending further investigation.
She told the chamber: “It was unacceptable and falls seriously below the standard required of a minister.
06 Feb 2020
