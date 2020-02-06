'The family wanted to see Derek Mackay demoted'
The Scottish Sun's political editor Chris Musson talks to BBC Scotland podcast Podlitical about his scoop on Derek Mackay.

The newspaper revealed that the finance secretary contacted the schoolboy over a six-month period, and told him that he was "cute".

Mr Mackay subsequently quit his role as finance secretary. He was then suspended from the SNP pending an investigation.

