Ex-soldier amputee: 'I can feel everything now'

Former soldier David Sneddon, 42, lost a leg after being shot in Afghanistan and has had a prosthetic leg for years. But pain and sores led him to a pioneering new method of attaching his artificial limb.

David, from Bathgate in West Lothian, is hoping a new method of fitting the prosthetic leg will give him better functionality, mobility and comfort.

It is called osseointegration and involves a surgeon inserting a titanium rod implant directly into the bone of his amputated limb, before connecting it to his hi-tech prosthesis.

He had the operation at the end of October, almost 10 years after being seriously injured by a bullet from a Taliban sniper while on a routine patrol in Afghanistan.