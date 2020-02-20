'We've never had an apology' for settlement experiment

Media player
'We've never had an apology' for the gypsy traveller 'Tinker Experiment'
A formal apology has been demanded for a years-long social experiment to "settle" Scottish gypsy travellers.
Threatened with having their children removed from them and taken into care, families were forced to leave their lives on the road for settlements.
Known as the "Tinker Experiment", the operation ran from the 1940s to 1980s and was supported by UK governments and Scottish local authorities at the time.
Shamus McPhee is campaigning for an apology.
20 Feb 2020
