Woman attacked by killer receives apology from minister
Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf has apologised in person to a woman who was attacked by a convicted murderer while he was on home leave from prison.

Robbie McIntosh, 34, battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods, Dundee, in August 2017.

Mrs McDonald met Mr Yousaf at Holyrood where the minister apologised for how the system had let her down.

  • 26 Feb 2020