'We can walk about as long as we have masks on'
A Scot trapped in a Tenerife hotel on coronavirus alert has been describing life on lockdown.

Stephen Diamond, from Glasgow, was transferred to the hotel for a night with his wife Lynn when their flight was delayed.

The hotel then became the focus of a coronavirus outbreak and now Stephen says guests are waiting to hear when they can move on.

  • 27 Feb 2020