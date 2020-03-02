Media player
Coronavirus: Sturgeon says government 'planning for a significant outbreak'
Scotland's first minister has said her government is planning for "the likelihood of a significant outbreak" of coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon said there remained just one confirmed case in Scotland, but warned future cases were likely in the "days to come".
A patient from the Tayside area was diagnosed on Sunday after recently travelling to Italy.
They are "clinically well" and are being treated in hospital as a precaution, officials said.
02 Mar 2020
