'An apprenticeship is motivating me for my future'
Emma says she "hated school" before embarking on an apprenticeship with a garage.
The light vehicle technician apprentice says the work-based learning is motivating her for her future.
Scottish Apprenticeship Week runs from 2 to 6 March.
02 Mar 2020
