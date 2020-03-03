We have 'established plans' for virus outbreak

Media player
We have 'established plans' for coronavirus outbreak
The Scottish government has set out its plans to cope with coronavirus as part of a "four nations" action plan.
The first minister said "well-established" plans were being activated to tackle a "serious situation".
03 Mar 2020
