Alex Salmond trial: What to expect during the case
Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, is to stand trial accused of a series of sexual offences against 10 women - all of which he denies.

Here is a guide to what to expect during the trial.

Reporter: Philip Sim

Video: Morgan Spence

  • 09 Mar 2020