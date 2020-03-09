Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alex Salmond trial: What to expect during the case
Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, is to stand trial accused of a series of sexual offences against 10 women - all of which he denies.
Here is a guide to what to expect during the trial.
Reporter: Philip Sim
Video: Morgan Spence
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window