Virtual tour of proposed Film Festival building
Plans for a new £50m cinema complex that would become the home for the Edinburgh International Film Festival have been unveiled.

The 11-storey building is proposed for the middle of the capital's Festival Square on Lothian Road.

It has been designed by Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy Architects.

  • 11 Mar 2020