Megrahi family welcome appeal ruling

Video

A miscarriage of justice may have occurred in the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over the Lockerbie bombing, a review has ruled.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) says his family can now launch an appeal.

Ali Abdelbaset al-Megrahi said his father, who died in 2012, was 100% innocent and had cared more about the victims than himself.