Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Megrahi family welcome appeal ruling
A miscarriage of justice may have occurred in the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over the Lockerbie bombing, a review has ruled.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) says his family can now launch an appeal.
Ali Abdelbaset al-Megrahi said his father, who died in 2012, was 100% innocent and had cared more about the victims than himself.
-
12 Mar 2020
