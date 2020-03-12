Media player
Sturgeon: Overseas school trips to be cancelled
The Scottish government is advising that overseas school trips should be cancelled, but that schools should remain open.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this position would remain under review, but if schools were to close, pupils could remain off until the summer.
12 Mar 2020
