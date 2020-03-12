'I didn't expect the fuss over quitting stand-up'
Sir Billy Connolly says he was surprised by the reaction to his decision to quit live performing.

The Big Yin, who is 77 and has Parkinson's, told Sky News earlier in the month he had "finished with stand-up".

Speaking to BBC Scotland as he launched another exhibition of his art, Sir Billy said he didn't expect the news to "take people by storm".

  • 12 Mar 2020