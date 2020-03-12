Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Billy Connolly: 'I didn't expect the fuss over quitting stand-up'
Sir Billy Connolly says he was surprised by the reaction to his decision to quit live performing.
The Big Yin, who is 77 and has Parkinson's, told Sky News earlier in the month he had "finished with stand-up".
Speaking to BBC Scotland as he launched another exhibition of his art, Sir Billy said he didn't expect the news to "take people by storm".
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-51863142/sir-billy-connolly-i-didn-t-expect-the-fuss-over-quitting-stand-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window