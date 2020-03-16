Coronavirus: 'We're all in this together' says FM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the country is on the cusp of a "rapid acceleration" of the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as new measures are outlined in an effort to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The first minister said that the country is "all in this together", adding: "We can get through this, and we will get through this".

