Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We're all in this together' says FM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the country is on the cusp of a "rapid acceleration" of the spread of coronavirus.
It comes as new measures are outlined in an effort to reduce the spread of the pandemic.
The first minister said that the country is "all in this together", adding: "We can get through this, and we will get through this".
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window