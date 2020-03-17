'Highly possible' schools could shut within days

Video

Nicola Sturgeon has said: "It is highly possible we will see a more blanket approach to school closures in the coming days."

It comes after a second person died in Scotland after becoming infected.

At present, schools in Scotland remain open, though attendance is reported to be low in some areas and most activities, clubs and trips have been cancelled.

The first minister appeared on Reporting Scotland before talks with Education Secretary John Swinney on measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.