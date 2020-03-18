Media player
Stugeon: 'Don't assume schools will reopen after Easter'
The first minister has indicated that Scottish schools and nurseries will shut this Friday.
Nicola Sturgeon was setting out the latest update in the response to the coronavirus crisis.
As a third person has died in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said schools should prepare to close and they could remain shut until the summer.
18 Mar 2020
