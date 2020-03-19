Coronavirus wipes out Scottish exams
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus wipes out Scottish exams

Pupils in Scotland will not sit any exams this year as the impact of the coronovirus pandemic spreads.

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney made the announcement to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Swinney said the cancellation was the first time exams had been called off since the system was put in place in 1888.

  • 19 Mar 2020