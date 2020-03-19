Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus wipes out Scottish exams
Pupils in Scotland will not sit any exams this year as the impact of the coronovirus pandemic spreads.
Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney made the announcement to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament.
Mr Swinney said the cancellation was the first time exams had been called off since the system was put in place in 1888.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window