Final-day pupils start playground disco

Pupils at Oaklands, a school for children with special needs in Edinburgh, decided to mark their final day of term - a decision forced by coronavirus restrictions - with an impromptu disco.

"It was a way of cheering the children up on an otherwise strange morning," said head teacher Morna Phillips.

"It's been a really difficult week for parents, staff and the children. I suppose we are uncertain as to what is next in the short-term."