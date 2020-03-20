Final-day pupils start playground disco

Media player
Final-day pupils start 'impromptu' playground disco
Pupils at Oaklands, a school for children with special needs in Edinburgh, decided to mark their final day of term - a decision forced by coronavirus restrictions - with an impromptu disco.
"It was a way of cheering the children up on an otherwise strange morning," said head teacher Morna Phillips.
"It's been a really difficult week for parents, staff and the children. I suppose we are uncertain as to what is next in the short-term."
20 Mar 2020
