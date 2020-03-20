Video

Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public not to go to the pub or out for a meal with friends this weekend.

And she has urged young people in particularly to heed the government's advice on social distancing.

The first minister was giving her latest update on how the Scottish government is tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 322, but there have been no further deaths.

Referring to young people, she said: "Please do not think this advice just applies to other people, and not to you."