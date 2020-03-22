Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Latest coronavirus briefing by the first minister
Statement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window