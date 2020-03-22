Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
WATCH AGAIN: Latest coronavirus briefing from the Scottish government.
Statement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-51996889/watch-again-latest-coronavirus-briefing-from-the-scottish-governmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window