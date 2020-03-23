Media player
Shops not selling essential items 'should close' - Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asks shops which are not selling essential items such as food and medicines to close.
She was speaking as the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increased by four to 14.
23 Mar 2020
