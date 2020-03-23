Alex Salmond is cleared of 13 sex assault charges

Alex Salmond is cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault
A jury found Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond not guilty on 12 of the sexual assault charges facing him, while another was found not proven.

The former SNP leader addressed coronavirus worries in his statement outside the court.

He said: "Whatever nightmare I've been in... it is as of nothing compared to the nightmare that every single one of us is currently living through."

