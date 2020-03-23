Nicola Sturgeon outlines coronavirus 'lockdown'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon outlines coronavirus 'lockdown'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the introduction of stringent restrictions to deal with coronavirus are unprecedented, and effectively a "lockdown".

She reiterated the prime minister's announcement urging people to stay at home.

The first minister said that the only permissible reasons for leaving your home are:

  • Essential shopping - once a day
  • Exercise - once a day
  • Medical reasons or the care of the vulnerable
  • Travel to essential work
  • 23 Mar 2020