'We are behind London and need Scottish data'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We are behind London and need Scottish virus data'
Plans for a Scottish coronavirus scientific advisory group have been set out to provide "bespoke" advice on the outbreak.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said in future not all measures to combat the virus would be appropriate across the whole of the UK.
She told a coronavirus briefing that currently Scotland is behind the situation in London.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window