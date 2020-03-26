Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: BBC Scotland’s River City donates medical props to NHS
BBC Scotland’s River City is donating medical props to help the NHS fight against coronavirus.
The show is donating gloves, masks and scrubs which would normally have been used by actors during filming.
River City’s executive producer Kieran Hannigan said: “This was our chance to make a small contribution and help the amazing people at the NHS.
"Thank you from all of us”.
-
26 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52050746/coronavirus-bbc-scotland-s-river-city-donates-medical-props-to-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window