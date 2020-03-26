River City soap donates medical props to NHS
BBC Scotland’s River City is donating medical props to help the NHS fight against coronavirus.

The show is donating gloves, masks and scrubs which would normally have been used by actors during filming.

River City’s executive producer Kieran Hannigan said: “This was our chance to make a small contribution and help the amazing people at the NHS.

"Thank you from all of us”.

