'40,000 to 50,000 Scots estimated to have coronavirus'

Coronavirus: '40,000 to 50,000 Scots' estimated to have virus
Scotland's chief medical officer has estimated between 40,000 and 50,000 people in Scotland now have coronavirus.
Dr Catherine Calderwood thanked everyone who had listened to advice from the Scottish government, but urged people to continue to listen to officials as the weekend approaches.
Dr Calderwood added that many people who have coronavirus won't know they have it yet, so she asked everyone to continue social distancing and to stay at home
26 Mar 2020
