Coronavirus: Scotland claps in support of NHS workers
People across Scotland have stopped and clapped in support of NHS workers.
At 20:00 on Thursday people across the country stood in their houses to applauded health workers.
Turn your sound on to hear their appreciation.
26 Mar 2020
