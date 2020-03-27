'Go home now or get the jail'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Go home now or get the jail'

Police have confronted a man on the streets of Perth who said he had contracted coronoavirus.

It comes as members of the public are being urged to stay at home to help save lives.

Officers have been given new powers to stop gatherings and to stop people making unnecessary journeys.

  • 27 Mar 2020