Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Go home now or get the jail'
Police have confronted a man on the streets of Perth who said he had contracted coronoavirus.
It comes as members of the public are being urged to stay at home to help save lives.
Officers have been given new powers to stop gatherings and to stop people making unnecessary journeys.
-
27 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window