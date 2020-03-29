'Scotland Cares' volunteer scheme to fight coronavirus
Video

Coronavirus: 'Scotland Cares' volunteer scheme announced to fight virus

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a volunteer scheme for people who want to help battle coronavirus.

'Scotland Cares' - which will be launched on Monday, 30 March - will allow people to register an interest in helping the NHS and other organisations in the battle against the virus.

The news comes as the first minister confirmed the death toll in Scotland of people with coronavirus is now 41.

