Coronavirus: Scottish Exhibition Centre to be turned into hospital
Nicola Sturgeon has outlined plans to turn the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow into a temporary hospital to treat coronavirus patients.
The first minister said the hospital – normally used for concerts, wedding shows and large business conferences – could be open in two weeks.
However, Ms Sturgeon stressed the new facility – which will be operated by the NHS – may not be needed.
30 Mar 2020
