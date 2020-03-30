Scottish Exhibition Centre to be turned into hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Scottish Exhibition Centre to be turned into hospital

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined plans to turn the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow into a temporary hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

The first minister said the hospital – normally used for concerts, wedding shows and large business conferences – could be open in two weeks.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed the new facility – which will be operated by the NHS – may not be needed.

  • 30 Mar 2020