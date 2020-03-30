Media player
Coronavirus: NHS screening programmes paused
The Scottish government is to temporarily pause a number of NHS screening programmes.
Nicola Sturgeon said the decision was taken to help the health service cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
The move means healthcare staff can be redeployed to support other essential services.
30 Mar 2020
