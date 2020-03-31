'Don't wait' message for those suffering domestic abuse
The first minister has announced more than £1.5m of funding for Scottish Women's Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon said there was a risk women and children who are already subject to domestic abuse would feel more isolated and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

"Help is available now and you should not hesitate to come forward and get it," she said.

