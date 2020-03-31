Media player
Coronavirus: Borders hospital prepares wards for Covid-19 patients
Borders General Hospital has cancelled all non-urgent procedures in preparation for the treatment of Covid-9 patients.
The wards have been cleared and prepared so that those who have symptoms, but have not yet been diagnosed, can be treated in single rooms.
Those with a positive diagnosis can be moved to wards with six beds.
31 Mar 2020
