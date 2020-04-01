Media player
Coronavirus: 'Always think positively - we are all with you'
Bucket lists and helping with chores are among the messages sent by Italian pupils to Scottish children.
Jennifer Keyes, from Inverness, works as a middle school teacher in Milan where her pupils have been in lockdown for more than a month.
During a virtual lesson, she asked them to make posters for children in Scotland who were now facing the same restrictions as them.
