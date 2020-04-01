'It was scary having Covid-19 but I got through'

Media player
Zumba teacher Fiona Young: 'Having Covid-19 was scary but I got through"
Fitness instructor Fiona Young has been speaking to the BBC about fighting coronavirus and recovering from it.
The Prestwick woman told how on day eight of having Covid-19 she was taken to hospital and given oxygen to help her breath.
Speaking to Reporting Scotland, she said: "I really thought I would be fine - I am absolutely not high risk at all, I have no underlying health issues, I'm a dancer and Zumba fitness instructor."
Fiona added it was pretty horrendous for two weeks but she had now recovered.
01 Apr 2020
