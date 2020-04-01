'It was scary having Covid-19 but I got through'

Video

Fitness instructor Fiona Young has been speaking to the BBC about fighting coronavirus and recovering from it.

The Prestwick woman told how on day eight of having Covid-19 she was taken to hospital and given oxygen to help her breath.

Speaking to Reporting Scotland, she said: "I really thought I would be fine - I am absolutely not high risk at all, I have no underlying health issues, I'm a dancer and Zumba fitness instructor."

Fiona added it was pretty horrendous for two weeks but she had now recovered.