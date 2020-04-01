Media player
Coronavirus: The similarities with 1964 Aberdeen typhoid outbreak
More than 500 people of all ages had to be quarantined in hospital in Aberdeen in 1964.
Most patients spent many weeks in hospital until they were allowed home.
The typhoid outbreak was contained without a single related death.
The infection was eventually traced back to a single tin of Argentinean corned beef sold in a supermarket.
01 Apr 2020
