'We have been advised of additional deaths'

'We have been advised of additional coronavirus deaths'
The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has jumped by 50, but not all the newly reported fatalities came in one day.
In her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said 40 additional deaths had now been recorded due to delays in "family liaison".
This means the figures are spread over a period of time and the first minister said the Scottish government was working to update its death recording statistics.
02 Apr 2020
